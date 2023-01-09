'Fatal Attraction' Gets April 30 Premiere Date on Paramount Plus: TCA

Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest and Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher in Paramount Plus's 'Fatal Attraction'.

The first two episodes of Fatal Attraction will stream on Paramount Plus April 30 in the U.S. and Canada, the streaming service announced Monday during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.

Subscribers in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France will get to see the series the following day.

Fatal Attraction, which is a reimagining of the 1980s thriller, stars Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, and Brian Goodman. The series explores marriage and infidelity through a modern lens.

Alexandra Cunningham is writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series. Kevin J. Hynes also executive produces. For Amblin Television, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey executive produce. ■