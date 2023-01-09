'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' To Premiere April 6 on Paramount Plus: TCA

Pasadena, Calif. — Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will premiere on Paramount Plus in the U.S. and Canada on April 6, the streaming service announced Monday during the TCA Winter Press Tour.

The U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France will get the series starting April 6.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, which takes place in 1954 four years before the original Grease, stars Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, and Jackie Hoffman.

Annabel Oakes writes and executive produces along with Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey for Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach and Alethea Jones, and Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey via PICTURESTART. Jamal Sims choreographs with Justin Tranter serving as music producer. ■