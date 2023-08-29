Netflix Retains Top Ranking in Survey of ‘Must-Keep’ TV Brands

Netflix maintained its top slot in an annual survey of “must-keep” TV services amid an overall rise in consumer perceptions of streaming brands. Netflix has topped this survey of U.S. consumers for at least four straight years, ahead of ABC, CBS, Prime Video and Hulu in the top five, with NBC, Fox, Disney Plus, ESPN and HBO Max (now just Max) in this survey of 1,400 people age 12 and over, conducted in May.

Solutions Research Group noted upticks for Paramount Plus and Peacock, which rose to numbers 11 and 12 on the list, respectively. CNN, Fox News Channel, USA, Nickelodeon, FX, MTV and Telemundo showed positive momentum and Food Network is back in the top 15 from No. 20 a year ago. HGTV and History remained as Nos. 18 and 19, while Discovery fell outside the top 20 for the first time since the survey tracking began in 2007. AMC came in at No. 43, having fallen from its all-time high ranking of 12 in 2018.

Leading FAST streaming brands Tubi and Pluto entered the rankings at Nos. 28 and 35, SRG said. Tubi ranks ahead of Apple TV Plus at No. 30, the research firm said.

Among surveyed viewers in the 18 to 34 age range, Netflix was No. 1 for the seventh straight year, followed by Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, ABC, Fox, Disney Plus, HBO Max, ESPN, CBS and Peacock (showing gains by ESPN and Peacock).

Netflix also was tops among women ages 25 to 54 for the fifth straight year, per SRG.

SRG said the sample captures and represents all major population segments. Respondents are shown a list of 83 broadcast, cable and high-penetration streaming brands and are asked to identify which ones would be on their “must-keep” TV list if they had to choose a limited number. The sample design is inclusive and is balanced by geography, gender and ethnicity, according to known universe parameters for the U.S. population, the firm said.