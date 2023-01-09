Paramount Plus Announces 'Rabbit Hole' Premiere Date: TCA

Pasadena, Calif. — Rabbit Hole will premiere on Paramount Plus March 26, showrunners John Requa and Glenn Ficarra announced Monday during Paramount Plus’s TCA Winter Press Tour presentation.

The first two episodes of the series will drop on March 26 in the U.S. and Canada with new episodes then debuting weekly on the streaming service. The U.K. Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France will get the series starting March 27.

Rabbit Hole, which has eight episodes, stars Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir, “a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage” who is framed for murder.

Also in the cast are Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Link, and Rob Yang.

Showrunners Requa and Ficarra serve as executive producers with Sutherland, Charlie Gogolak, Suzan Bymel, and Hunt Baldwin. CBS Studios produces the series. ■