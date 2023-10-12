The CW Orders New Dramas ‘Wild Cards’ and ‘Sight Unseen’

The CW has ordered two scripted series to air as originals on the network. Wild Cards is a crime-solving drama with Vanessa Morgan of Riverdale and Giacomo Gianniotti of Grey’s Anatomy in the cast. Sight Unseen is about a detective forced to leave the job after losing her sight, with Dolly Lewis starring.

Both are slated to premiere on The CW next year. Wild Cards will also air on CBC in Canada and Sight Unseen will air on CTV in Canada.

“Wild Cards and Sight Unseen are two unique, binge-worthy shows that reflect The CW’s commitment to compelling, top-tier storytelling that will appeal to our loyal fans and attract a wide range of new viewers,” The CW head of scripted programming Liz Wise Lyall said. “We are thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Blink49 Studios, Front Street Pictures, Piller/Segan [Wild Cards] and Sisters Troubetzkoy Productions [Sight Unseen] to bring these dynamic series to life and highlight just how expansive The CW brand can be.”

Wild Cards follows the unlikely duo of a gruff cop and a clever con woman. Gianniotti plays the cop and Morgan is the scammer. Produced by Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures for commissioning broadcaster CBC in Canada, Wild Cards is created by Michael Konyves.

Sight Unseen has Lewis as Tess, a homicide detective forced to quit the job after nearly killing her partner and being diagnosed as clinically blind. She is haunted by the unsolved cases she left behind, but develops a fresh perspective on criminal cases.

Sight Unseen is produced by Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures in association with Sisters Troubetzkoy Productions for commissioning broadcaster Bell Media’s CTV in Canada.

Amid the strikes in Hollywood, The CW has acquired a number of shows from other countries, most of them from Canada.