The CW Schedule Features Loads of New Shows

The CW revealed its seven-night-a-week schedule for the fall. New shows are all over the schedule, including 61st Street, Son of a Critch and Run the Burbs.

Mondays have season six of All American and 61st Street, a Courtney B. Vance thriller set in the Chicago criminal justice system.

Tuesdays have Son of a Critch, based on the Mark Critch memoir; Run the Burbs, an Andrew Phung comedy about a bold Vietnamese-South Asian family in the suburbs; Children Ruin Everything, a Kurt Smeaton comedy about a couple raising young children in the city while struggling to hold onto their pre-kid life; and Everyone Else Burns, about a religious family who believes the world will end within the decade.

On Wednesdays it’s Sullivan’s Crossing, about a star neurosurgeon who has it all, until her business partner is indicted for fraud and she finds herself charged with negligence; and The Spencer Sisters, a Lea Thompson procedural about a mother and daughter crime-fighting duo.

Thursdays start with an FBoy Island rerun, then a new episode. Nikki Glaser hosts.

Fridays have season ten of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, then Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and a Whose Line? rerun.

Saturdays have season ten of Masters of Illusion, then a rerun episode. Season four of World’s Funniest Animals follows, and a World’s Funniest rerun.

Sundays offer I Am Films, a series of documentaries that include movies about Alfred Hitchcock, Chris Farley, Burt Reynolds, Richard Pryor and other stars.

“This fall, The CW embarks on the first step to become bigger and broader by offering our viewers a wide variety of programming from premium adult dramas to bold comedies and binge-worthy unscripted franchises,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment, The CW Network. “We are presenting a fall lineup that includes classic CW series like the smash multiplatform hit All American plus introducing new premium dramatic offerings such as 61st Street, Sullivan’s Crossing and The Spencer Sisters We are proud to bring comedy back to The CW on Tuesday nights with some of the funniest and heartwarming family sitcoms on television with Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs, Children Ruin Everything and Everyone Else Burns. We are thrilled to welcome one of the biggest and most outrageous unscripted franchises on television, FBoy Island, to The CW family alongside long-running hit alternative series Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals. And Sundays will introduce a season-long family co-viewing night beginning with the acclaimed I Am film franchise. The new CW is now a broadcast network built for a broadcast audience.”

The midseason will have the Critics Choice Awards January 14, drama Walker and FGirl Island.

The CW presents its schedule at its upfront presentation in New York May 18.