‘FBoy Island’ Ends Up at The CW

The CW has picked up the reality dating show FBoy Island. A new season will air on the network in the fall. Nikki Glaser hosts.

The CW will also premiere spinoff FGirl Island in the mid-season. Glaser will host that show too.

FBoy Island ran for two seasons on HBO Max before it was cancelled. It follows three women who move to a tropical paradise and are joined by 26 men–13 “Nice Guys” and 13 not-so-nice “FBoys,” who are there for cash.

“The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed: who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money,” said The CW.

STXtelevision produces both shows.

“With its innovative and modern twist on the reality dating genre, incredibly talented host Nikki Glaser, and truly unforgettable title, FBoy Island on The CW is a perfect match,” said Heather Olander, head of unscripted programming, The CW. “Along with our partners at STXtelevision, we look forward to growing the franchise on The CW with the gender-flipping spinoff FGirl Island and cannot wait to introduce the next generation of FBoys and FGirls to existing fans as well as a new broadcast audience.”

Elan Gale created FBoy Island. Gale executive produces for TheYearOfElan Productions, alongside Jason Goldberg for STXtelevision, Nikki Glaser, Noah Fogelson and Bob Simonds.

“I’m so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back,” said Glaser. “It’s icing on the cake that I get to host it again. I hope I forget everything that happens while I make the show so that I can relive it all when it airs. I couldn’t be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating and ridiculous show.”