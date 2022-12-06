End of the Road For ‘FBoy Island’
Women look for love, and the guys are either worthy or are FBoys
HBO Max has canceled FBoy Island, which ran for two seasons. Hosted by Nikkie Glaser, the dating competition series followed three women who move to a tropical island and are joined by 24 men--12 nice guys looking for genuine love, and 12 “FBoys” looking for something else.
“FBoy Island is a social experiment that asks an age-old question: can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?” asked HBO Max when season two came out this past summer.
The series premiered in spring 2020.
Urban Dictionary defines an FBoy as a player.
Elan Gale created FBoy Island. He executive produces for TheYearOfElan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg for STXalternative, Ben Bitonti, Nikki Glaser and Sam Dean, who is showrunner. The show is produced by STXalternative.
Gale is the showrunner on the Hulu dating show Back in the Groove. ■
