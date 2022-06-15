‘FBoy Island’ Season Two on HBO Max July 14

Season two of dating series FBoy Island premieres on HBO Max July 14. Nikki Glaser hosts. There are ten episodes, with three available on launch day, three more a week later, then two on July 28 and the final two on August 4.

FBoy Island was shot in Cabo San Lucas.

Season two follows three new women, Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard and Tamaris Sepulveda, who move to a tropical paradise and encounter 26 men–13 “Nice Guys” and 13 not-so-nice “FBoys,” who are there for the money. “The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed: who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money,” according to HBO Max.

Season one premiered in spring 2020.

Elan Gale created the show. Sam Dean and Bill Dixon are co-showrunners.

Season two is produced by STXalternative. Gale is executive producing for TheYearOfElan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg and Audrey E. Smith for STXalternative, Ben Bitonti, Glaser and co-showrunners Dean and Dixon. ■