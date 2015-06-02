Comedy Central Greenlights ‘Not Safe with Nikki Glaser’

Comedy Central announced Tuesday it has greenlit series Not Safe with Nikki Glaser and a one-hour stand-up special from the comedian.

The 10-episode weekly series Not Safe with Nikki Glaser is hosted by Glaser and blends conversations with comedians, pre-taped vignettes and social experiments, as Glaser and guests share personal stories about sex and relationships.

“I’m deeply touched that Comedy Central has decided to fulfill my Make-A-Wish dream of hosting a comedy show about sex. My parents are very proud (of my sister, who is a teacher),” said Glaser.

Not Safe with Nikki Glaser is set to debut in 2016 and is executive produced by Glaser, Chris Convy, Chris McGuire, Alex Murray and Brad Petrigala.

Glaser’s one-hour stand-up special is set to tape in the fall and is executive produced by Glaser and Murray.