‘FBoy Island’ Gets Second Season on HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed unscripted dating series FBoy Island. Elan Gale created the show and Nikki Glaser hosts.

The first season followed three women who move to a tropical island and are joined by 24 men--12 nice guys looking for love, and 12 “FBoys” looking for money. “FBoy Island is a social experiment that asks an age-old question: can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?” asked HBO Max.

“With a title like FBoy Island, we knew we would get the audience’s attention and we’re thrilled that they’ve responded to the self-aware, comedic nature of the format, proving that they are excited by this fresh approach that puts women in control,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

Urban Dictionary defines “F boy” as a “player.”

“Season one undoubtedly kept the audience guessing but we have even more big twists in store for season two. To the next batch of Fboys, beware, we’re coming for you!” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP, non-fiction and live-action family, HBO Max.

FBoy Island is produced by STXalternative. Elan Gale executive produces for TheYearOfElan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg for STXalternative, Ben Bitonti, Nikki Glaser and Sam Dean, who is showrunner.

“I couldn’t be happier about returning to FBoy Island for season two,” said Glaser. “The only downside is that it confirms my greatest fear: that there are more than 12 FBoys on planet earth.”