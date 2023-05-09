The CW Grabs Canadian Comedy ‘Son of a Critch’

The CW has acquired the Canadian comedy Son of a Critch, from comedian Mark Critch, and will air it this summer. Malcolm McDowell is in the cast. There are 13 episodes.

Based on the Critch memoir called This Hour Has 22 Minutes, the show is the story of him coming of age in the 1980s. “The series is a heartfelt window in the life of a child—who is much older inside than his 11 years—using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world,” according to The CW.

The show comes from CBC and Lionsgate Television. Andrew Barnsley, an executive producer of Schitt’s Creek, and Tim McAuliffe, writer of The Office, are behind Son of a Critch.

Mark Critch plays Mark’s father and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth portrays young Mark. Claire Rankin stars as Mark’s mother and Sophia Powers and Mark Rivera play classmates of young Mark. McDowell portrays Patrick “Pop” Critch.

“Andrew and I had a ton of fun and success together on Schitt’s Creek, and I can’t wait for everyone to see his newest hilarious and heartwarming series,” said Brad Schwartz, CW president of entertainment, and former Pop TV president. “Son of a Critch is a truly unique family comedy about adolescent adventures and those awkward and relatable growing pains. We are thrilled to work with Tim, Mark and a pitch-perfect cast, led by an award-worthy performance by Malcolm McDowell.”

The show premiered in Canada last year.

“When I was a young kid watching American TV in the ‘80s, I never dreamed that one day my own story would be beamed back over the border,” said Critch. “Having enjoyed so many CW shows with my own family, I’m excited to invite our American friends over to ‘my house.’ Onwards!”

Son of a Critch is a co-production between Barnsley’s Project 10 Productions Inc. and Take the Shot Productions in association with CBC and Lionsgate Television. It is created by Critch and McAuliffe. Executive producing with Critch, McAuliffe and Barnsley is Allan Hawco.