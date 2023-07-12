The CW Shares Fall Premiere Schedule

Scott Patterson (l.) and Morgan Cohan in The CW’s Canadian import ‘Sullivan’s Crossing.’

The CW has shared its fall premiere dates, which includes drama Sullivan’s Crossing premiering October 4, FBoy Island starting October 12, and drama All American on in the midseason.

Inside the NFL debuts on Tuesday, September 5, after it aired on HBO, Showtime and Paramount Plus. It is followed by the debut of event series The Swarm, about an unknown enemy that lives in the sea.

Sullivan’s Crossing, a Canadian drama starring Scott Patterson, Chad Michael Murray and Morgan Kohan, begins Wednesday, October 4, followed by the premiere of The Spencer Sisters, also from Canada, featuring Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber.

Unscripted FBoy Island, hosted by Nikki Glaser, begins Thursday, October 12. The show previously ran on HBO Max.

Networks are getting creative amidst the writers’ strike, whether it means acquiring scripted shows from other nations, or loading up on unscripted shows.

Also from Canada, comedies Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs and Children Ruin Everything are on Mondays in the fall, after their summer debuts, and British family comedy Everyone Else Burns joins them Monday, October 16.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us starts season 10 with new host Brooke Burke Friday, October 20.

Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals start up Saturday, October 28. It is season ten for Masters and season four for Funniest Animals.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? begins season 12 Tuesday, November 14.

Jesus drama The Chosen airs Sundays in the fall, following its summer debut.

All American, 61st Street and documentary film franchise I Am are on in the midseason.