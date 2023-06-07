‘Inside the NFL’ Lands at The CW

The well-traveled ‘Inside the NFL’ has aired on HBO, Showtime and had streamed on Paramount Plus since 2021.

The CW is the new home for Inside the NFL. The show debuted on HBO in 1977 and moved to Showtime in 2008, then Paramount Plus in 2021.

In its broadcast TV debut, Inside the NFL premieres on The CW Tuesday, September 5. It will be season 47.

“We are excited to partner with NFL Films and welcome Inside the NFL to The CW Sports family,” said Dennis Miller, The CW president. “For almost five decades, Inside the NFL has been an industry leader in showcasing can’t-miss weekly highlights, unprecedented behind-the-scenes content, exclusive access to players and lively discussion. By combining this premiere NFL content with our robust broadcast audience, we look forward to bringing this legendary sports series to more fans than ever before and to advertisers for the first time.”

Hosts and producers will be announced at a later date. Past cast members include Dan Marino, Phil Simms, James Brown, Cris Carter, Cris Collinsworth, Brandon Marshall, Ray Lewis, Bob Costas, Jerry Glanville, Jimmy Johnson, Boomer Esiason and, for 23 years of the show’s HBO run, the late Len Dawson and Nick Buoniconti.

“Generations of football fans have grown up watching Inside the NFL,” said Ross Ketover, senior executive, NFL Films. “It is a show we cherish at NFL Films and we are thrilled to bring it to a great new partner in The CW. This is a special opportunity to reimagine and reboot Inside the NFL for a wider audience and a new generation of fans. We can’t wait to get started.”