Inside the NFL Lands at Showtime

Inside the NFL, which was canceled by HBO after this year’s Super Bowl, will land at HBO’s top competitor, Showtime.

The show will be produced by NFL Films and CBS Sports and will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 10, airing every Wednesday through Feb. 11, 2009. Showtime will announce the hosts of the series in the coming weeks.

“We welcome the NFL [National Football League] to the Showtime family,” said Matt Blank, chairman and CEO of Showtime, announcing the pickup. “We’re thrilled to be joining the successful partnership of CBS Sports and the NFL in presenting the show to our subscribers. It’s a perfect fit with our original scripted series and sports programming.”