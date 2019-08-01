NFL Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti Dies

Pro football Hall-of-Famer and longtime anchor for HBO's Inside the NFL series Nick Buoniconti died Wednesday.

Buoniconti, 78, spent most of his playing career as a middle linebacker with the Miami Dolphins where he won two Super Bowls and appeared in eight Pro Bowls. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame in 2001.

After his playing career, Buoniconti served as co-host with Len Dawson of HBO's Inside the NFLweekly series for 23 years through 2001. His life was the subject of an February 2019 documentary The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti.

HBO Sports executive producer Rick Bernstein said in a statement: “Nick Buoniconti lived an extraordinary life. He accomplished virtually everything he set his sights on in life. He was a trailblazer. Pairing him with Len Dawson on Inside the NFL for 23 years is an unforgettable part of football television history. And then having the blessing of Nick and his wife, Lynn, to chronicle his lifelong journey and produce a documentary earlier this year is an important part of our heritage at HBO Sports. It was vintage Nick Buoniconti: honest, raw and to the point. Everybody at HBO Sports is grateful to have had Nick as a friend, colleague and part of our family. We send our condolences to the Buoniconti family.”