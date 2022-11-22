A Network of Their Own: TV Sportsplay
Women's Sports Network offers coverage of pro women’s leagues
TV Sportsplay is a podcast from Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News that offers in-depth discussions with network executives and on-air personalities about the business of sports.
Multichannel News/Broadcasting + Cable's R. Thomas Umstead sits down with The Women's Sports Network founder and CEO Stuart McLean to discuss the 24/7 streaming network dedicated to covering pro women’s sports leagues. The network, created by FAST Studios, has partnership deals with such leagues as the WNBA and the LPGA to develop content for the channel, and has distribution deals with such outlets as Fubo TV, Tubi, Xumo and Amazon Freevee.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
