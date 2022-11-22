A Network of Their Own: TV Sportsplay

TV Sportsplay is a podcast from Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News that offers in-depth discussions with network executives and on-air personalities about the business of sports.

Multichannel News/Broadcasting + Cable's R. Thomas Umstead sits down with The Women's Sports Network founder and CEO Stuart McLean to discuss the 24/7 streaming network dedicated to covering pro women’s sports leagues. The network, created by FAST Studios, has partnership deals with such leagues as the WNBA and the LPGA to develop content for the channel, and has distribution deals with such outlets as Fubo TV, Tubi, Xumo and Amazon Freevee.

