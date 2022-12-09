Content Spotlight: Kirk Franklin Bringing Gospel Music to Lifetime's Holiday Movie Fare
Grammy winning artist adds musical spirit to Lifetime's 'Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas' film
Content Spotlight is a podcast from Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable that looks at new and returning television series through the eyes of the show’s stars and creators.
Multichannel News’ Senior Content Producer, Programming R. Thomas Umstead recently spoke to multiple Grammy Award-winning Gospel music artist Kirk Franklin about Lifetime’s December 10 holiday film Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas, in which he serves as executive producer and writer/producer of several original songs in the film.
Franklin talks about the movie -- which stars Naturi Naughton (Power) and follows an estranged mother and daughter who find the Christmas spirit while stranded in a church on Christmas Eve -- as well as his future television aspirations.
Also: Cable Nets, Streamers Ramp Up Holiday Films Lineup Leading Into Christmas
