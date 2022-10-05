Content Spotlight: Anika Noni Rose Turns Vampire Hunter in Showtime's 'Let the Right One In'
Veteran actress adds homicide detective to list of diverse career roles
Content Spotlight is a new podcast from Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable that looks at new and returning television series through the eyes of the show's stars and creators.
Multichannel News' Senior Content Producer R. Thomas Umstead recently spoke with veteran actress Anika Noni Rose about her role in Showtime's vampire-themed series Let the Right One In, which also stars Demián Bichir and Madison Taylor Baez.
Best known as the voice of Princess Tiana in Disney's animated film The Princess and the Frog, the Tony Award-winning Rose has starred on TV (Power and Maid), film (Dreamgirls, For Colored Girls); and on Broadway (Caroline, or Change, Carmen Jones) throughout her more than 20-year entertainment career.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
