Content Spotlight: Anika Noni Rose Turns Vampire Hunter in Showtime's 'Let the Right One In'

Content Spotlight is a new podcast from Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable that looks at new and returning television series through the eyes of the show's stars and creators.

Multichannel News' Senior Content Producer R. Thomas Umstead recently spoke with veteran actress Anika Noni Rose about her role in Showtime's vampire-themed series Let the Right One In, which also stars Demián Bichir and Madison Taylor Baez.

Best known as the voice of Princess Tiana in Disney's animated film The Princess and the Frog, the Tony Award-winning Rose has starred on TV (Power and Maid), film (Dreamgirls, For Colored Girls); and on Broadway (Caroline, or Change, Carmen Jones) throughout her more than 20-year entertainment career.