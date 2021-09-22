Showtime Orders Vampire Series 'Let the Right One In'

Showtime has given a series order to vampire-themed series Let the Right One In, the premium service said Wednesday.

The series, inspired by a Swedish novel and movie of the same name, follows a father who cares for his 12-year old vampire daughter. The series stars Demián Bichir, Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Madison Taylor Baez, Kevin Carrol, Ian Foreman and Jacob Buster.

Production of the series will begin in New York City next year. Andrew Hinderaker will serve as showrunner and executive producer along with Seith Mann, Marty Adelstein and Beck Clements.

In 2010 an American version of Let the Right One In, was released in theaters. Let Me In starred Chloe Grace Moretez and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

