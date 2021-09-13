Showtime Head David Nevins Put In Charge of Paramount TV Studios

ViacomCBS, shifting management to build a more reliable content pipeline for its streaming service Paramount Plus, said that NIckelodeon head Brian Robbins was named president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and that Paramount Television Studios will become part of the company’s premium television group under Showtime Networks CEO David Nevins.

As reported last week, Robbins will continue to head ViacomCBS’s kids and family entertainment business and Jim Gianopulos, who had been CEO of Paramount Pictures will serve in an advisory role at Paramount through the end of the year.

Nicole Clemens will continue as president of Paramount Television Studios, reporting to Nevins, who is also chief content officer for the company's CBS brands.

Paramount is one of ViacomCBS’s crown jewels, delivering some of the most iconic moments in entertainment for more than a century. The moves we’re making today will build on Paramount’s strong momentum, ensuring it continues to engage audiences at scale while embracing viewers’ evolving tastes and habits,” said Bob Bakish, President and CEO of ViacomCBS.

“A passionate storyteller who takes a holistic view of the entertainment ecosystem, Brian is an expert at building powerhouse global franchises by leaning into the unique strengths of new and established platforms – including theatrical releases, streaming, linear, consumer products and more,” Bakish said. “With Brian drawing on his extensive experiences across animation and live action, and David overseeing Paramount Television Studios, we will build on Paramount’s incredible legacy and chart a new path for the studio.

In June, ViacomCBS announced a restructuring of its content executives designed to give each of its content leaders responsibility for providing content for Paramount Plus and Pluto TV.

At that time Nevins was named chief content officer for scripted originals for streaming.

Nevins joined Showtime in 2010 and was in charge when it launched its stand-along streaming service Showtime OTT.

Before joining Showtime Networks, Nevins was an Emmy Award-winning producer and network programming executive. He served as President of Imagine Television from 2002-2010, and executive VP at Fox Broadcasting.

Nevins was inducted into the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame in 2019.