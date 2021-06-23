ViacomCBS Taps Tanya Giles as Head Streaming Programming Officer

ViacomCBS named Tanya Giles as chief programming officer for streaming, as part of a new management structure for programming Paramount Plus and Pluto TV globally.

Giles, who has been general manager of MTV Entertainment Group, will report to Tom Ryan, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Streaming.

ViacomCBS said each of its global content leaders will oversee their genres within Paramount Plus. That includes David Nevins, who will serve as chief content officer, scripted originals, in addition to his duties as chairman and chief executive officer, Showtime Networks. Nevins had also been chief content officer for the company’s CBS brands.

George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS, will also serve as chief content officer, news & sports for Paramount Plus, while Chris McCarthy, president of the MTV Entertainment Group will also serve as chief content officer for unscripted programming and adult animation at Paramount Plus.

Brian Robbins, president, kids & family entertainment, will head kids and family programming for Paramount Plus, and Paramount Pictures CEO Jim Gianopulos will head up movies for Paramount Plus. Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, will be chief content officer, music, for Paramount Plus.

“The strong launch and early months of Paramount Plus have demonstrated the power and potential of our platform, as well as audiences’ appetite for a broad and diverse array of content, all in one place,” said Bob Bakish, president and CEO, ViacomCBS. “The moves we are making today will accelerate that mission by putting ViacomCBS’ most powerful assets – world-class content, iconic brands, global infrastructure and expertise, and the best talent in the business today – behind our platforms as we pursue the global opportunity in streaming.”

ViacomCBS also said that Nicole Clemens will broaden her responsibilities as president, Paramount Television Studios to include president, Paramount Plus Original Scripted Series. She will report to Nevins on Paramount Plus programs and continue to report to Gianopulos as head of the TV studio.

Kelly Day, president of Streaming and Chief Operating Officer, ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), will work closely with Giles and ViacomCBS’ content leaders. She reports to Ryan and Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of VCNI.

Scott Mills will continue to oversee BET Plus in his capacity as president, BET, reporting to Nevins.

“Our content leaders know their genres better than anyone and have been integral to building a strong slate for Paramount Plus and growing its audience,” said Ryan. “Our new structure will enable us to tap into their collective expertise even more effectively, further cementing Paramount Plus as a true super service that delivers the content audiences love, all in one place.”