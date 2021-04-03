ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish’s Pay Rose to $39 Million

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish got $38.973 million in total compensation 8n 2929, up from the $36.6 million he received as CEO of Viacom in 2019.

According to the company’s proxy statement filed with the SEC, Bakish’s salary was $3.1 million and he got $16 million in stock awards and $19.7 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation.

New CFO Naveen Chopra’s compensation was $11.3 million. He started in August and received $538,462 and $7.5 million in stock options.

Former CFO Christina Spade’s compensation for 2020 was $20 million, up from $9.4 million in 2019. She is now CFO for AMC Networks.