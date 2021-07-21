ABC Summer Series ‘Superstar’ Premieres With Whitney Houston

ABC debuts the summer series Superstar, focused on “the mavericks who shaped American culture,” in the network’s words, Aug. 11. Whitney Houston is the topic of the premiere episode. Kobe Bryant and Robin Williams will follow.

Superstar comes from the producers of 20/20 and Truth and Lies. The episodes last for an hour and run in the 10 p.m. ET slot. They shift to Hulu the day after their premiere.

“The series travels deep inside the lives of these icons and features interviews with friends and family who reveal the meteoric highs and the devastating costs of fame,” said ABC.

Superstar: Whitney Houston features new interviews with musicians Brandy, Chaka Khan, BeBe Winans and Darlene Love; Narada Michael Walden, musician and producer; Michael Bearden, musical director; and Savion Glover, dancer and choreographer. It also includes interviews with Houston and Bobby Brown from the ABC News archives.

“It is exciting to watch the legacy 20/20 brand expand, first with Truth and Lies and now with the Superstar series,” said David Sloan, senior executive producer, ABC primetime content. “Our talented team uses the skills they’ve honed from producing two-hour 20/20 programs to provide unmatched reporting and fresh insight into these icons.”

Sloan is senior executive producer on Superstar and Muriel Pearson is executive producer.

David Muir and Amy Robach host 20/20. Season 44 premieres Oct. 8.

Truth and Lies premiered in 2017 and has focused on the Menendez brothers, Charles Manson and Tonya Harding, among other crime stories.