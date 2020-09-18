Robach, Holmes Named Co-Anchors on ‘GMA3’

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been named co-anchors of GMA3: What You Need to Know on ABC. They begin Monday, Sept. 21. GMA3: What You Need to Know airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT on ABC and 4-6 p.m. ET on ABC News Live.

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton provides medical news on the program.

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer previously hosted GMA3.

“Amy has expertly guided our viewers through the events of the past few months with skillful reporting and big interviews. I’m thrilled that T.J. will join her at the helm with his gift for storytelling. We will continue to count on Dr. Jen and her medical expertise to help us navigate the pandemic and what comes next,” said Catherine McKenzie, executive producer. “We think the combination of Amy, T.J. and Jen is an unmatched team in daytime television at a time when viewers are hungry for straightforward news and information.”

Robach is the co-anchor of 20/20 and reports for Good Morning America and across ABC News. Holmes is a correspondent for Good Morning America.