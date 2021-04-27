‘Fantasy Island’ Reboot Starts on Fox Aug. 10

Fantasy Island premieres on Fox Aug. 10. Roselyn Sanchez stars as Elena Roarke, a descendant of Mr. Roarke from the original Fantasy Island, which aired from 1977 to 1984 on ABC.

“Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy,” said Fox. “Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, Elena’s calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed as steward of this mysterious island.”

Sanchez has been in Rush Hour 2, Boat Trip, Basic and Chasing Papi.

Roselyn Sanchez (Image credit: Fox)

Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort, “where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected,” according to Fox.

Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios and Fox Entertainment are producing the show, which shoots in Puerto Rico.

Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriguez are also in the cast.

Liz Craft and Sarah Fain are executive producers.

On May 1, all seasons of the original Fantasy Island, and the 1998 remake, which went for one season on ABC, will be available on streaming platform Tubi.