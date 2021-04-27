Fox Moves Ahead on ‘Flintstones’ Spinoff ‘Bedrock’

Fox and Elizabeth Banks are teaming up on animated comedy Bedrock, a spinoff of The Flintstones. The pilot script will be written by Lindsay Kerns, with Banks voicing Pebbles Flintstone and executive producing.

Bedrock catches up with the Flintstone family two decades after the original. Fred is on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles is focused on her career. “As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club,” said Fox.

“Long before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Bedrock,” said Michael Thorn, president, entertainment, Fox Entertainment. “Their imprint on the animation universe is undeniable and the idea of adapting it for today’s audience is a challenge we here at Fox are very much looking forward to taking on with Warner Bros., Elizabeth and Lindsay. No pressure whatsoever, really.”

Fox Entertainment streaming platform Tubi has acquired AVOD rights to all six seasons of The Flintstones. That begins May 1.

“The Flintstones are the first family of primetime animation,” said Peter Girardi, executive VP, alternative programming at Warner Bros. Animation. “Elizabeth and Lindsay have a brilliant take on these characters, and Fox and [producer] Brownstone are the perfect partners to bring them back to primetime. This is going to rock (sorry).”

Produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions, The Flintstones was television’s first primetime animated series, lasting for 166 episodes after its 1960 premiere. The series celebrated its 60th anniversary last year.

Banks’ film work includes The Hunger Games, Pitch Perfect and Charlie’s Angels.

If picked up to series, Bedrock will be co-produced by Warner Bros. Animation and Fox Entertainment. Banks and Max Handelman will executive produce through Brownstone Productions. Brownstone’s Dannah Shinder and Lindsay Kerns will co-executive produce.