'Big Brother' and 'Love Island' Start Seasons on CBS July 7

Big Brother and Love Island have their season premieres on CBS July 7. Big Brother begins that night with a live 90-minute episode, followed by 90 minutes of Love Island.

Julie Chen Moonves hosts Big Brother, which will enter season 23, and Arielle Vandenberg hosts Love Island, which starts season three.

Beginning Sunday, July 11, Big Brother airs Sundays and Wednesdays, with the live eviction show on Thursdays.

Following its season premiere, Love Island will air Thursday, Friday and Sunday in its first week, then Tuesday through Friday, and Sunday, for the rest of the season.

This summer will be the first time that CBS regularly airs three hours of reality on Sundays.

Both shows can be streamed live and on demand on the CBS app and on Paramount Plus.

Ten hours of bonus Love Island content will be available to Paramount Plus subscribers.

Big Brother is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.

Love Island is produced by ITV Entertainment. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Caroline Abaecheta, Ben Thursby, Jessica Castro, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster are executive producers.