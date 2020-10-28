CBS Orders Season 23 of ‘Big Brother’

CBS has renewed Big Brother for season 23. Julie Chen Moonves will return next summer as host.

The show follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and more than 113 microphones, recording their every move. Each week, someone gets voted out of the house, with the last remaining house guest receiving $500,000.

“At Big Brother, we always say ‘expect the unexpected,’ but 2020 gave us our biggest challenge to date! We could not be prouder of the entire team who delivered a fantastic season under such extreme circumstances,” said Mitch Graham, senior VP, alternative programming, CBS Entertainment. “It feels fitting for this unprecedented season to conclude with an announcement of the show’s return next summer.”

Big Brother is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.

Big Brother: All Stars has its live season finale Oct. 28.