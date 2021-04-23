‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Gets Season 13 on CBS, ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ in the Works

CBS has renewed NCIS: Los Angeles for season 13, and ordered NCIS: Hawaii for the 2021-2022 season, the network announced on social media.

NCIS: Los Angeles is about a division charged with apprehending dangerous criminals who pose a threat to national security. By assuming false identities and utilizing advanced technology, the highly trained agents go deep undercover to bring down their targets.

R. Scott Gemmill, John P. Kousakis, Frank Military and Kyle Harimoto are the executive producers.

Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt and Daniela Ruah are in the cast.

NCIS, which was recently renewed, is in season 18 and NCIS: New Orleans is in season seven.

CBS did not provide details about NCIS: Hawaii.