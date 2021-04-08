‘MacGyver’ To End This Season

Drama MacGyver will conclude its five-season run Friday, April 30 on CBS. The show, a reboot of the series that ran from 1985 to 1992, premiered in fall 2016.

Lucas Till plays MacGyver. Monica Macer runs the show.

“All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire crew,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own. We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves.”

MacGyver is an action-adventure drama about a 20-something man who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, who uses his talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran and Henry Ian Cusick are also in the cast.

Executive producing alongside Macer are David Straiton, James Wan, Henry Winkler, Lee David Zlotoff and Michael Clear.

“Since coming on board to MacGyver last year, I have been amazed by the devotion and enthusiasm of this remarkable cast and crew, as well as the loyal fans,” said Macer. “My gratitude goes out to Lucas, Tristin, Justin, Meredith, Levy and Ian, who put everything they have into our show, specifically for the fans. We can’t wait for them to see our spectacular final episodes and the adventures that still await for Mac and the team at the Phoenix.”