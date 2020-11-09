‘MacGyver’, ‘Magnum’ and ‘Blue Bloods’ Back on CBS Dec. 4

Season five of action drama MacGyver, season three of detective drama Magnum P.I. and season 11 of multigenerational cop drama Blue Bloods return to CBS Friday, Dec. 4.

The dramas join other CBS series in starting their season in a year that has seen production upended due to COVID. Dramas NCIS, All Rise and FBI, among others, have begun their new seasons, as have comedies The Neighborhood, The Unicorn and Young Sheldon, among other sitcoms.

Lucas Till and Tristin Mays star in MacGyver.

Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks are in Magnum.

Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg star in Blue Bloods.