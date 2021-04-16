‘NCIS’ Gets 19th Season on CBS

CBS has renewed dramas NCIS, Blue Bloods, Magnum P.I., Bull and SWAT. “What do these shows all have in common? They are all...RENEWED,” CBS said on Twitter.

NCIS will enter season 19. Short for Naval Criminal Investigative Service, NCIS has Mark Harmon as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Blue Bloods is in season 11. A drama about a multi-generational family of cops in New York, it has Tom Selleck as police commissioner Frank Reagan.

In season three, Magnum P.I. has Jay Hernandez as a private investigator in a Tigers cap, chasing down bad guys in Hawaii.

Bull, with Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull, will see season six. The show is inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, founder of a prolific trial-consulting firm.

SWAT will see season five. Shemar Moore plays a former Marine and S.W.A.T. sergeant running a tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles.