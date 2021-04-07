Primetime Ratings Tuesday: ‘NCIS’ Leads CBS to Title

CBS won the Tuesday ratings derby, with NCIS setting a hot pace. CBS posted a 0.8 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was NBC at 0.5/4.

NCIS shot up 13% to 0.9 on CBS. FBI got a 0.7 and FBI: Most Wanted a 0.6, both flat.

On NBC, Young Rock got a 0.5 and Kenan a 0.4, the comedies flat. This Is Us lost 13% for a 0.7 and New Amsterdam earned a level 0.4.

ABC, Fox, Telemundo and Univision all scored a 0.3/2. ABC had Pooch Perfect at 0.4, down 33% from its series premiere. Black-ish and Mixed-ish both lost a tenth for a 0.3. The Soul of a Nation finale also shed a tenth for a 0.2.

Fox had reruns of The Resident and The Masked Singer.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos and La Suerte De Loli both down a tenth at 0.2 and Buscando A Frida up a tenth at 0.4.

Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe at a level 0.4. Te Acuerdas De Mi got a 0.3 and La Hija Del Embajador a 0.2, both shedding a tenth of a point.

The CW did a 0.2/1. The Flash grew 50% to 0.3 and Supergirl got a flat 0.1.