‘The Bachelorette’ Begins on ABC June 7

The two-hour season premiere of The Bachelorette is on ABC June 7. Katie Thurston is the Bachelorette this season. She’ll get a hand from former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, with longtime host Chris Harrison not on the show this season. He stepped back from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in February after making controversial statements in an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra.

"This historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions," Harrison said on Instagram at the time.

Thirty men hope to win Thurston’s heart. The men include Andrew, a pro football player from Austria; Brandon, an auto parts manager from Queens, New York; Marty, a dancer from Reno; and Cody, a zipper sales manager from San Diego.

Thurston, a bank marketing manager from Washington State, was a contestant on the last season of The Bachelor.

Episodes are available the next day on Hulu.