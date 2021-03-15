Chris Harrison Won’t Host Next ‘Bachelorette’

Chris Harrison will not host The Bachelorette when it returns. Former Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will step in in what appears to be a temporary role.

ABC did not share whether Harrison will host subsequent seasons.

Harrison stepped back from The Bachelor in February after making controversial statements in an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra.

Producer Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment said in a statement, “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristow will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”

The Bachelorette will premiere later this year.

Harrison defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after photos of her surfaced at a plantation-themed fraternity formal. Harrison apologized on Instagram and on Good Morning America. "This historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions," Harrison said on Instagram.

Matt James is the bachelor this season, representing the first time a Black man has been the star of The Bachelor.

The Bachelor is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.