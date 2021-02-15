Chris Harrison Steps Aside From ‘The Bachelor’

Chris Harrison, host of The Bachelor, is “stepping aside” from the show, according to his post on Instagram, in the wave of controversy stemming from his defense of Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s behavior.

Photos surfaced of Kirkconnell at a plantation-themed fraternity event in 2018. Harrison appeared on Extra and asked the public to be more lenient with Kirkconnell.

"This historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions," Harrison said on Instagram.

Matt James is the bachelor this season, representing the first time a Black man has been the star of The Bachelor.

“To the Black community, to the BIPOC community, I am so sorry,” Harrison wrote. “My words were harmful. I am listening, and I truly apologize for my ignorance and any pain it caused you.”

Harrison will not host the After the Final Rose live special following the season finale. “I am dedicated to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before,” he said.

Kirkconnell, 24, also apologized on Instagram.

The current season began January 4.

Harrison also hosts The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.