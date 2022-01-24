‘Ghosts’ Gets Season Two on CBS

CBS has renewed rookie comedy Ghosts, as well as comedies The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola. Based on a BBC show, Ghosts, about a couple renovating an old inn that has a gaggle of ghosts living in it, premiered October 7. It is averaging just over 8 million viewers, according to CBS.

Young Sheldon was previously renewed.

“We’re thrilled to bring back television’s four most-watched comedies for next season, and I’m proud of the incredible team that maintains CBS’ position as the clear leader in comedy,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, together with a breakout cast and exceptional writers, have done a superb job of adapting Ghosts for the U.S. and absolutely making it their own. This smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, every week.”

Ghosts stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long. Executive producers are Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios).

The Neighborhood, reaching 6.64 million viewers, will return for season five. Bob Hearts Abishola, with 6.6 million viewers, will come back for season four.

“On Mondays, the perfect pairing of The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola continues to deftly blend belly laughs with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, thanks to these exceptionally talented actors and outstanding creative teams,” Kahl said.

Cast on The Neighborhood includes Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold and Sheaun McKinney. Executive producers are Meg DeLoatch, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone.

Cast on Abishola includes Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe and Vernee Watson. Executive producers are Chuck Lorre and Al Higgins. ■