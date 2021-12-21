Ghostmas Happens December 23 on CBS

CBS is throwing a #Ghostmas party to celebrate its rookie comedy. The network held a #Ghostmas Viewers’ Choice Marathon poll, where the viewers get to decide which five episodes of comedy Ghosts air in primetime December 23.

The winning episodes are “Pete’s Wife”, “Viking Funeral”, “D&D”, “Alberta’s Fan” and “Possession.”

The episodes are also available on Paramount Plus.

CBS held the poll on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. The network had planned to air three episodes, but said the “overwhelming” viewer response prompted it to schedule five.

Ghosts is about a couple that moves into an abandoned bed-and-breakfast in the country and finds it inhabited by ghosts, though only the woman can communicate with them.

Rose McIver plays journalist Samantha and Utkarsh Ambudkar portrays chef Jay. Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Roman Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long are also in the ensemble cast.

Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment president, described the show, adapted from a BBC series, as “really intelligent” to B+C. “It’s not so much a show about the supernatural–it’s almost a workplace comedy, where the people working in your office have been dead from 20 to 600 or 700 years,” he said. “It’s a breath of fresh air.”

The #Ghostmas event starts at 8:31 p.m. ET/PT.