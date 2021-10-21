‘Ghosts’ Gets Full-Season Order on CBS

CBS has given a full-season order to comedy Ghosts. Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar star in the single-camera comedy, which premiered Oct. 7.

“We’re thrilled this spirited new comedy has struck a chord with viewers and critics alike and is off to a great start,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive VP, programming, CBS Entertainment. “We’ve loved Ghosts since day one, and thank the outstanding executive producers, cast and writers for skillfully bringing to life the boldest, most unique comedy you’ll find anywhere on television this season.”

Ghosts is adapted from a U.K. series. Samantha and Jay are a journalist and an up-and-coming chef from the city who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast—only to find it’s inhabited by ghosts. “If the spirits were anxious about the commotion a renovation and B&B will create in their home, it’s nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them,” according to CBS.

Brandon Scott Jones, Sheila Carrasco, Richie Moriarty and Devon Chandler Long are also in the cast.

Executive producers are Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) and Trent O’Donnell. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm.