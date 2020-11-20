Tina Fey Comedy ‘Mr. Mayor’ Premieres on NBC Jan. 7

The Tina Fey comedy Mr. Mayor begins on NBC Jan. 7. Ted Danson and Holly Hunter star.

NBC shared a bunch of early 2021 premieres. Starting Jan. 4, Mondays will have Ellen’s Game of Games and The Wall. A week later on Jan. 11, Weakest Link, hosted by Jane Lynch, begins.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, a new season of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist leads into This Is Us. Canadian medical drama Nurses follows.

Wednesdays have Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. starting Jan. 6.

Thursdays have Mr. Mayor starting off with a double run Jan. 7 and pairing with Superstore a week later. Mr. Mayor follows a retired businessman (Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic (Hunter) and connect with his teenage daughter. Fey and Robert Carlock produce.

The Blacklist returns Jan. 22. James Spader stars.

“This schedule represents the best of what broadcast has to offer in any season – high-quality new and returning dramas, ground-breaking comedy, and family-friendly game shows,” said Frances Berwick, chairman, Entertainment Networks. “We know how much our viewers are looking forward to devouring new episodes and new shows, and we are particularly proud, along with all our production partners, to bring these to life in the current environment.”