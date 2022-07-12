Netflix's Slump Now Extends to Emmy Nominations
After dominating the awards with 160 noms just two years ago, the top SVOD service only received 105 on Tuesday
Netflix, which used the power of the Emmy Awards to build its original series dominance, is in a bit of a slump.
Not only are its subscriber and revenue growth figures down, but the number of Emmy nominations Netflix took home Tuesday was way off too, falling to 105 nods from 129 last year — and a whopping 160 two years ago.
Netflix received best drama series nominations Tuesday for Stranger Things, Ozark and Squid Game, with Ozark's Laura Linney, Justin Bateman and Julia Garner gaining recognition in the dramatic performer categories, and Squid Game thespians Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo and Jung Ho-yeon also getting performer nods.
Netflix's Inventing Anna received a nomination for best limited series, with star Garner also picking up well-deserved recognition in the limited series actress category for her portrayal of con artist Anna Delvey.
Also, Killing Eve's Jodie Comer took a lead drama actress nod. And notably, Stranger Things went unnoticed in both the actor and director categories.
Beyond those nominations, however, Netflix was largely overshadowed in the major categories by HBO, which came away with an industry-leading 140 nominations this year, dominating comedy categories for which Netflix was utterly bereft.
Keeping with a broader business trend, Netflix’s declines can largely be attributed to the rise of streaming competition.
Hulu, which had averaged just under 24 Emmy nominations the previous three years, more than doubled its output with 58 total nods, good for third place overall, driven by the ensemble comedy success of Only Murders in the Building, which not only received best comedy series recognition but also best comedy series actor nods for Martin Short and Steve Martin.
Hulu was also particularly strong in the limited series realm, with Pam & Tommy, The Dropout and Dopesick each getting love.
Apple TV Plus also continued to build its presence, rising from 35 noms last year to 51 Tuesday, driven primarily by drama series Severance and the continued popularity of comedy Ted Lasso.
The biggest competitive factor, however, was HBO, which saw its nods rise from 107 last year to 140 Tuesday, powered by a powerful slate of dramas (Euphoria and Succession) and comedies (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Atlanta, Insecure and Barry).
Notably, the fade of the Big Four broadcast networks continued, with no network getting 30 nominations. Last year’s broadcast leader, NBC, saw its nominations total decline from 46 last year to 28 on Tuesday.
CBS had the most noms of the broadcasters with 29. ▪️
