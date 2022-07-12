HBO’s ‘Succession’ Dominates 2022 Emmy Nominations

HBO’s Succession was the big winner among a list of Emmy Awards nominations that offered few surprises but a lot of intrigue.

Succession led all shows with 25 nominations, followed by Apple TV Plus’s Ted Lasso and HBO’s The White Lotus with 20 nominations each. HBO Max’s Hacks and Hulu’s Only Murders In the Building drew 17 nominations each, while HBO’s Euphoria garnered 16 nods, according to the TV Academy during a Tuesday-morning online ceremony hosted by J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero.

All of last year’s winners in the major comedy categories will be back to defend their crown. Apple TV Plus’s Ted Lasso will look to fend off challenges from ABC’s Abbott Elementary, HBO’s Barry and Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO Max’s Hacks, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and FX’s What We Do In the Shadows.

Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis will look to defend against previous category winner Donald Glover (FX’s Atlanta), as well as Bill Hader (Barry); Only Murders In the Building’s Steve Martin and Martin Short; and Nicholas Hoult (Hulu’s The Great).

Hacks’ Jean Smart takes on former category winner Rachel Brosnahan (Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant), Elle Fanning (Hulu’s The Great) and Issa Rae (HBO’s Insecure).

The absence of Netflix’s The Crown, which won 2021 Emmys in most of the major drama categories, provided a wide-open competition for best drama series, led by Succession along with three Netflix series — Ozark, Stranger Things and Squid Game — as well as Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Apple TV Plus’s Severance and Showtime’s Yellowjackets.

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh earned Lead Actress in a Drama Series nods along with Ozark’s Laura Linney, Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey, The Morning Show’s Reese Witherspoon and Euphoria's Zendaya.

Succession’s Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong lead a best actor in a drama series category that also features Ozark’s Jason Bateman, Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae, Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk, and Severance’s Adam Scott. ▪️

NBC will air live the 74th Emmy Awards on September 12. Here‘s a partial list of Emmy-nominated shows:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV Plus)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)