‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season Four on Prime Video February 18

The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel arrives on Amazon's Prime Video February 18. Two new episodes drop on Fridays for four consecutive weeks.

Prime Video released the official trailer for the fourth season.

“It's 1960 and change is in the air,” goes the Amazon description. “Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.”

Rachel Brosnahan is the star. Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein and Marin Hinkle are also in the cast.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, about a New York housewife in the late ‘50s who discovers she has a knack for comedy, got the Golden Globe for top comedy in 2017 and the Emmy in that category in 2018.

Guest stars in season four include Milo Ventimiglia, Kelly Bishop, John Waters and Jason Alexander.

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino created the show.

“Amy and Dan have created such funny, charming, relatable characters, all with their inimitable wit and eye for detail, and our customers around the world will be delighted to have another season in the world of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, when season four was announced. ■