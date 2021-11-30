Prime Video Trots Out 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Four Video Trailer

Prime video has released the first of several video trailers launching this week for its Emmy-winning drama series The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, which returns for its fourth season in February, according to the streaming service.

The Marvelous Ms. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby.

According to Prime Video, season four of the series begins in 1960, and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge (Brosnahan) finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her, according to the streaming service.■