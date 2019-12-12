Amazon Prime Orders Season Four of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Amazon Studios has ordered a fourth season of comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The third season premiered Dec. 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel received two Golden Globe nominations earlier this week, for best comedy and for best performance by an actress in a comedy, with Rachel Brosnahan making the short list in that category. The show got the top comedy Emmy in 2018.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been a worldwide phenomenon, and season three has been no exception, with the series’ most watched opening weekend ever. We’re so happy that our Prime Video customers will get to see Midge’s story continue in season four,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Amy and Dan have created such funny, charming, relatable characters, all with their inimitable wit and eye for detail, and our customers around the world will be delighted to have another season in the world of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Amy Sherman-Palladino created and show and executive produces with Daniel Palladino. Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein are also in the cast.

“We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises,” said Sherman-Palladino. “We’d like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for a little while longer.”