HBO Greenlights Third Season of ‘Euphoria’

HBO has renewed its Emmy winning drama series Euphoria for a third season, the network said Friday.

The series, which stars Emmy-winning actress Zendaya, is currently in its second season on HBO, with the season finale set for Feb. 27, according to the premium service.

Euphoria’s Jan. 9 season two premiere episode debuted as the most viewed episode of an HBO series ever on HBO Max, currently with more than 14 million viewers across platforms, more than double the average audience of Season 1 (6.6 million viewers per episode), according to HBO.

The series follows Zendaya’s teenage character Rue as she seeks to balance the pressures of love, loss and addiction, according to the network. Zendaya’s portrayal of Rue earned her a 2020 Emmy Award for best actress in a drama series.

Euphoria is executive produced by Sam Levinson, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, and Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein.

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” HBO Programming executive VP Francesca Orsi in a statement. “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season three.“