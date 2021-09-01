‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Promises ‘A Few Surprises’ in New Season

Comedy What We Do in the Shadows launches season three on FX Sept. 2. Based on the film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the show documents the exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate life in Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Executive producers include Clement, Waititi, Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush.

Showrunner Simms promised “a few surprises” in season three. “Where we ended last season was we painted ourselves into a corner, as we always do, with some very high stakes about the vampires' discovery that Guillermo could kill them at any moment and that he has been living as a vampire killer among them the whole time,” he added.

Novak described his Nandor character exploring his love life in the new season. “Nandor is looking for love, which has been very fun to play all aspects of what happens when you do look for love,” he said. “You are happy. You are sad. You are depressed. You are horny. You are horny-depressed. You fall in love. You fall out of love. You rekindle love. Nandor seems to have done it all this season.”

What We Do in the Shadows is produced by FX Productions. FX ordered season four of the show, which will air next year.

What We Do in the Shadows has received 10 Emmy nominations.