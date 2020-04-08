Season Two of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ on FX April 15

Vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows starts season two on FX April 15. Based on the movie by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, What We Do in the Shadows looks at the exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate Staten Island with the help of human Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

“Over the course of the season, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area,” said FX.

Clement created the series. Clement, Waititi and Paul Simms are executive producers with Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush and Stefani Robinson. What We Do in the Shadows is produced by FX Productions.