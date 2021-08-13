FX Orders Season Four of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’
Vampire series based on Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi movie
Vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for season four on FX, the new episodes airing in 2022. Season three begins September 2.
“Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming, FX Entertainment. “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative
team, cast and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”
Based on the film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, What We Do in the Shadows documents the exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry),
Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).
Executive producers include Clement, Waititi, Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush.
What We Do in the Shadows is produced by FX Productions.
The show has received 10 Emmy nominations.
After their FX debuts, new episodes stream the following day on FX on Hulu.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.