FX Orders Season Four of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for season four on FX, the new episodes airing in 2022. Season three begins September 2.

“Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming, FX Entertainment. “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative

team, cast and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”

Based on the film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, What We Do in the Shadows documents the exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry),

Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Executive producers include Clement, Waititi, Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush.

What We Do in the Shadows is produced by FX Productions.

The show has received 10 Emmy nominations.

After their FX debuts, new episodes stream the following day on FX on Hulu.